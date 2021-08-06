D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,414 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 543,007 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

SXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE SXC opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $584.99 million, a PE ratio of 705.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.68. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

