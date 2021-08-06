D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 73,537 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 142.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,537 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.32% of Viemed Healthcare worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

VMD opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 9.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

