D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 98,418 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 98,418 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,318,000 after buying an additional 235,743 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,792 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 428,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at about $24,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIN shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.70.

Shares of DIN opened at $78.04 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.40 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.40.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.23. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

