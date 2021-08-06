D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes $1.29 Million Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

KOD stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 1.37. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.57.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). Research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $599,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,997 shares of company stock worth $1,850,832. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

