D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NVSAU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVSAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.