DA Davidson Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Trex in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.04. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $104.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.95. Trex has a 52 week low of $63.32 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,195,735. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Trex by 1,036.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Trex by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

