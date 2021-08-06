DA Davidson Weighs in on Business First Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Business First Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $55.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.17 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.37%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BFST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

BFST opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $490.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 432.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. 29.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $178,016.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

