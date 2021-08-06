Daniel Bradbury Sells 5,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $348,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $347,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.64. 12,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,009. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 22.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

