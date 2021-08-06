Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,728,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,663,000 after purchasing an additional 476,967 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,461.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 18.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

DAR stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.43. The company had a trading volume of 24,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

