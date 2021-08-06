Databroker Reaches Market Cap of $3.41 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Databroker has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Databroker has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $628.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00057935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.75 or 0.00900517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00098750 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00042704 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

