DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,441 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $86,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $199.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,587. The stock has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $202.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 46.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

