DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,365,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,032 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $73,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 536.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977,794 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,808 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,728 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 47.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $184,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $56.59. The company had a trading volume of 160,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,313,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.43. The firm has a market cap of $244.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.