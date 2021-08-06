DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $116.58 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.9% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $116,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $373.47. 45,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,292. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,446 shares of company stock valued at $244,134,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie upped their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.16.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.