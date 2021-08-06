DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $64.76 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.30% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $64,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

NYSE FLT traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $262.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.86. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

