DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $80.01 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,973 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.30% of Ball worth $80,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after buying an additional 1,172,069 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after buying an additional 991,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,733,000 after buying an additional 746,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

NYSE BLL traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $73.54 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.