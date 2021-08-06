DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,053,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,396 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $104,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 74,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,333. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $101.52. The firm has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,459 shares of company stock worth $3,324,480. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

