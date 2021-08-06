DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 263,559 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,402,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,559 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising makes up approximately 1.1% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 1.39% of Lamar Advertising worth $146,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at about $3,412,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 18.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.08. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $112.86.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAMR. TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

