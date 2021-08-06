DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 96,848 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 96,848 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $88,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,470 shares of company stock worth $7,556,097 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,759. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.18 and a one year high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

