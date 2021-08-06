Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.20

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 71769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

