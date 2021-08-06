DecentBet (DBET) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. DecentBet has a market cap of $869,921.91 and $731.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 94.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00056127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00016409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.18 or 0.00870656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00096876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00042019 BTC.

DecentBet is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

