Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.49 Million

Analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce $23.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the lowest is $21.01 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $15.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $95.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $107.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $203.59 million, with estimates ranging from $130.56 million to $259.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 47.94%.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

