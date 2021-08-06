DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Cap of $5.50 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $571.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00034080 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00037263 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000781 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,542,834 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

