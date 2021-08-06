DeFiner (FIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.30 Million

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. DeFiner has a total market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $292,958.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00056011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.66 or 0.00869822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00096516 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00041870 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

