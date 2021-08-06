Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE:VFL opened at $14.40 on Friday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13.

Get Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.