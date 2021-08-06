Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.
Shares of NYSE:VFL opened at $14.40 on Friday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13.
About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
