DeltaChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,704.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.28 or 0.00398288 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000213 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001101 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.38 or 0.00753048 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DELTA is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

