Denise Dignam Sells 5,571 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $188,634.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of CC stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10.
The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in The Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Chemours by 54.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in The Chemours by 247.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.
The Chemours Company Profile
The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.
