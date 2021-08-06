Denise Dignam Sells 5,571 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $188,634.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CC stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in The Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Chemours by 54.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in The Chemours by 247.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

