Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Up 6.7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $15.00. 4,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 374,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DENN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their target price on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Denny’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Denny’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Denny’s by 79.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Denny’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.19 million, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

