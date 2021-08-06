DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.50

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $35.52, with a volume of 17292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.28 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 5.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that DENSO Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DENSO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products, such as gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

