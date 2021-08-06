DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $33,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $852,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.1% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 624,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,843,000 after acquiring an additional 129,325 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 106.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 50,926 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.3% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 481.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $59.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

