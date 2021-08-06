DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $59.75 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,646,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,156,000 after purchasing an additional 273,708 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 175,699 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

