Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Nomad Foods worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2,747.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $45,468,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,116,000 after buying an additional 78,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

