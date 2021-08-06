Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

