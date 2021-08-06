Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €244.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €244.00 ($287.06) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €203.71 ($239.66).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €210.00 ($247.06) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €209.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.75.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

