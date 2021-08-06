Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $127.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.

PZZA has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.14.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $119.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.37. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $119.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

