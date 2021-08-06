Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.
NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.30. The company has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.
