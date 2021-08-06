Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.30. The company has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

