Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$101.00 price target on the stock.

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$92.61.

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$79.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$24.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$81.54. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$67.77 and a 52 week high of C$87.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.657 per share. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total transaction of C$879,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,001,694.68. Also, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total transaction of C$2,310,427.81.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

