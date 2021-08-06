Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €42.20 ($49.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Beteiligungs has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.12 ($54.26).

Deutsche Beteiligungs stock opened at €38.00 ($44.71) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $714.59 million and a PE ratio of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a twelve month low of €25.55 ($30.06) and a twelve month high of €39.34 ($46.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €35.20.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

