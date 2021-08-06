Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.42% from the stock’s current price.

DPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €62.85 ($73.94).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €57.87 ($68.08) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.53. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

