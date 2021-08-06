Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €77.18 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.20 ($74.36).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching €57.87 ($68.08). The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,721 shares. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €57.53.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.