Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €72.00 by Barclays

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €72.00 ($84.71) target price from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €62.85 ($73.94).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €57.87 ($68.08) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €57.53.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

