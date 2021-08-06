DFI.Money Price Tops $4,252.16 (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 6th. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for approximately $4,252.16 or 0.09983054 BTC on popular exchanges. DFI.Money has a market cap of $164.12 million and approximately $95.52 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DFI.Money has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00055954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.34 or 0.00869470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00096286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00041902 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

