DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in DHI Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.