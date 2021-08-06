Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) PT Lowered to $36.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $37.92 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,610.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $1,124,625.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

