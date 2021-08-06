Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.93.

Shares of APPS opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The business’s revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

