DigitalBits (XDB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.03 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $107.77 million and $2.03 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.25 or 0.00404894 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003025 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.23 or 0.01104265 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000245 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,429,719 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

