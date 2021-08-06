Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 28,623 Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in RF Industries were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RFIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

RF Industries stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.15. RF Industries, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $9.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $11.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $70,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 53,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $397,176.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

