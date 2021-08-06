Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.06% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 520.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 305,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, Director John A. Carrig acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $1,114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $111.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 4.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.22. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. Research analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

