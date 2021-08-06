Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAMG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $16.43 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $17.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $237.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

