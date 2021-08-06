Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,860 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.87% of National Bankshares worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Charles E. Green III acquired 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,687.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 3,832 shares of company stock worth $134,189 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $37.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38. National Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.57.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, research analysts expect that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.9%.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

