Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Data I/O were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 28.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 301,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Data I/O news, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $34,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anthony Ambrose sold 12,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $76,487.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 436,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,663,022.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,592 shares of company stock worth $356,687. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAIO opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.28. Data I/O Co. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 million, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

